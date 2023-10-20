Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 19, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 17-10-2023 OP-3 Cielo Disc Alpine Marine 17-10-2023 Bianco Mogas Services B-1 Eva Usuki Disc East Wind Chemical Shipping Co 17-10-2023 B-5 Aspasia Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 15-10-2023 bay Agency B-10/B-11 Ji Hong Disc Sea Hawks 18-10-2023 General Pvt Ltd. Cargo B-9/B-8 Cap &reas Disc Load Ocean Network 19-10-2023 Container Express B-11/B-12 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023 Rapessed Pvt. Ltd. B-13/B-14 Kn Forest Load Talc Swift Shipping 15-10-2023 Powder Pvt. Ltd. B-14/B-15 OBE Gr&e Disc Ocean Services 12-10-2023 Wheat Pvt. Ltd. B-16/B-17 Odelmar Disc Chick Sea Trade 17-10-2023 Peas Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 B-24/B-25 Global Disc Gac Pakistan Pv 19-10-2023 Memaid General Cargo B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 18-10-2023 Lapis Container B-29/B-28 Nordpanther Disc Load International 18-10-2023 Container Shipping & Ports B-29/B-30 Onyx 1 Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 17-10-2023 Container Agency ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 Kota Disc Load Pacific Delta 17-10-2023 Lumba Container Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Eva Usuki 19-10-2023 Disc Chemical East Wind Shipping Co ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Kmtx Delhi 19-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agency Kota Layang 19-10-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Jin Heng 19-10-2023 D/10662 General Sea Hawks Cargo Pvt. Ltd Aurora Sb 19-10-2023 L/54500clinkers Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd Draftdodger 19-10-2023 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd Oriental Ixia 20-10-2023 L/8500clinkers East Wind Shipping Co Sounion Trader 20-10-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Msc Jemima 20-10-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Hyundai 20-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine Busan Agency Sukhoor 20-10-2023 D/46000 Wheat East Wind Al Khaleej Shipping Co ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Chemroad Sakura 19-10-2023 Tanker - Cosco Antwerp 19-10-2023 Container Ship - Sheng Shi 2 Hao 19-10-2023 Barge - Kota Lumba 19-10-2023 Container Ship - Xin Min 18 19-10-2023 Barge - Zhe Yu Hang Huo 02289 19-10-2023 Barge - Safeen Pride 19-10-2023 Container Ship - Hyundai Unity 19-10-2023 Container Ship - As Alva 19-10-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Xin An Coal Alpine Oct. 16, 2023 Ping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chem Palm oil Alpine Oct. 17, 2023 Harvest ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 18, 2023 Jabal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sea Fuel oil Alpine Oct. 17, 2023 Tresaure ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Deebel LNG GSA Oct. 19, 2023 Maersk Sentosa Container GAC -do- Cap &reas Container GAC -do- Gambella Cement Gear Bulk Shipp -do- African Parrot Cement Global Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Sea Treasure Fuel oil Alpine Oct. 19, 2023 Xin An Ping Coal Alpine -do- Chem Harvest Palm oil Alpine -do- Maersk Jabal Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK Oct. 19, 2023 Golden ID Cement Global Maritime -do- XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -do- Corona Palm oil Alpine -do- Nord Adriatic Coal Ocean World -do- Ardmore Chippewa Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine -do- Abram Schulte Coal Gear Bulk Shipping -do- Kanha LPG Mer. Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Navios Constellation Container Hapag Lloyd -do- Serene Amelia Coal GSA Oct. 20, 2023 Navios Lapis Container GAC -do- Big Breezy Container Riyadh -do- RDO Concord Container Liberian -do- =============================================================================

