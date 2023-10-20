BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:43am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 19, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     17-10-2023
OP-3              Cielo          Disc           Alpine Marine      17-10-2023
                  Bianco         Mogas          Services
B-1               Eva Usuki      Disc           East Wind
                                 Chemical       Shipping Co        17-10-2023
B-5               Aspasia        Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      15-10-2023
                  bay                           Agency
B-10/B-11         Ji Hong        Disc           Sea Hawks          18-10-2023
                                 General        Pvt Ltd.
                                 Cargo
B-9/B-8           Cap &reas      Disc Load      Ocean Network      19-10-2023
                                 Container      Express
B-11/B-12         Shardana       Disc           Ocean Services     07-10-2023
                                 Rapessed       Pvt. Ltd.
B-13/B-14         Kn Forest      Load Talc      Swift Shipping     15-10-2023
                                 Powder         Pvt. Ltd.
B-14/B-15         OBE Gr&e       Disc           Ocean Services     12-10-2023
                                 Wheat          Pvt. Ltd.
B-16/B-17         Odelmar        Disc Chick     Sea Trade          17-10-2023
                                 Peas           Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
B-24/B-25         Global         Disc           Gac Pakistan Pv    19-10-2023
                  Memaid         General Cargo
B-26/B-27         Navios         Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      18-10-2023
                  Lapis          Container
B-29/B-28         Nordpanther    Disc Load      International      18-10-2023
                                 Container      Shipping & Ports
B-29/B-30         Onyx 1         Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    17-10-2023
                                 Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           Kota           Disc Load      Pacific Delta      17-10-2023
                  Lumba          Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Eva Usuki         19-10-2023     Disc Chemical                      East Wind
                                                                  Shipping Co
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Kmtx Delhi        19-10-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Kota Layang       19-10-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Jin Heng          19-10-2023     D/10662 General                    Sea Hawks
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
Aurora Sb         19-10-2023     L/54500clinkers           Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Draftdodger       19-10-2023     L/52000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Oriental Ixia     20-10-2023     L/8500clinkers                     East Wind
                                                                  Shipping Co
Sounion Trader    20-10-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Msc Jemima        20-10-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Hyundai           20-10-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Busan                                                                  Agency
Sukhoor           20-10-2023     D/46000 Wheat                      East Wind
Al Khaleej                                                        Shipping Co
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Sakura            19-10-2023     Tanker                                     -
Cosco
Antwerp           19-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Sheng Shi
2 Hao             19-10-2023     Barge                                      -
Kota Lumba        19-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Xin Min 18        19-10-2023     Barge                                      -
Zhe Yu Hang
Huo 02289         19-10-2023     Barge                                      -
Safeen Pride      19-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai Unity     19-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
As Alva           19-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Xin An         Coal           Alpine          Oct. 16, 2023
                  Ping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Chem           Palm oil       Alpine          Oct. 17, 2023
                  Harvest
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Oct. 18, 2023
                  Jabal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sea            Fuel oil       Alpine          Oct. 17, 2023
                  Tresaure
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Deebel         LNG            GSA                            Oct. 19, 2023
Maersk
Sentosa           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Cap &reas         Container      GAC                                     -do-
Gambella          Cement         Gear Bulk Shipp                         -do-
African Parrot    Cement         Global Marine                           -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sea Treasure      Fuel oil       Alpine                         Oct. 19, 2023
Xin An Ping       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Chem Harvest      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Maersk Jabal      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Jemima        Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 19, 2023
Golden ID         Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
XT Dolphin        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nord Adriatic     Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Ardmore
Chippewa          Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Asia Inspire      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Abram Schulte     Coal           Gear Bulk Shipping                      -do-
Kanha             LPG            Mer. Marine                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Navios
Constellation     Container      Hapag Lloyd                             -do-
Serene Amelia     Coal           GSA                            Oct. 20, 2023
Navios Lapis      Container      GAC                                     -do-
Big Breezy        Container      Riyadh                                  -do-
RDO
Concord           Container      Liberian                                -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Shipping Intelligence

