KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 19, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 17-10-2023
OP-3 Cielo Disc Alpine Marine 17-10-2023
Bianco Mogas Services
B-1 Eva Usuki Disc East Wind
Chemical Shipping Co 17-10-2023
B-5 Aspasia Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 15-10-2023
bay Agency
B-10/B-11 Ji Hong Disc Sea Hawks 18-10-2023
General Pvt Ltd.
Cargo
B-9/B-8 Cap &reas Disc Load Ocean Network 19-10-2023
Container Express
B-11/B-12 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023
Rapessed Pvt. Ltd.
B-13/B-14 Kn Forest Load Talc Swift Shipping 15-10-2023
Powder Pvt. Ltd.
B-14/B-15 OBE Gr&e Disc Ocean Services 12-10-2023
Wheat Pvt. Ltd.
B-16/B-17 Odelmar Disc Chick Sea Trade 17-10-2023
Peas Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
B-24/B-25 Global Disc Gac Pakistan Pv 19-10-2023
Memaid General Cargo
B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 18-10-2023
Lapis Container
B-29/B-28 Nordpanther Disc Load International 18-10-2023
Container Shipping & Ports
B-29/B-30 Onyx 1 Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 17-10-2023
Container Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 Kota Disc Load Pacific Delta 17-10-2023
Lumba Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Eva Usuki 19-10-2023 Disc Chemical East Wind
Shipping Co
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Kmtx Delhi 19-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Kota Layang 19-10-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Jin Heng 19-10-2023 D/10662 General Sea Hawks
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Aurora Sb 19-10-2023 L/54500clinkers Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Draftdodger 19-10-2023 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Pvt. Ltd
Oriental Ixia 20-10-2023 L/8500clinkers East Wind
Shipping Co
Sounion Trader 20-10-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Msc Jemima 20-10-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Hyundai 20-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Busan Agency
Sukhoor 20-10-2023 D/46000 Wheat East Wind
Al Khaleej Shipping Co
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Sakura 19-10-2023 Tanker -
Cosco
Antwerp 19-10-2023 Container Ship -
Sheng Shi
2 Hao 19-10-2023 Barge -
Kota Lumba 19-10-2023 Container Ship -
Xin Min 18 19-10-2023 Barge -
Zhe Yu Hang
Huo 02289 19-10-2023 Barge -
Safeen Pride 19-10-2023 Container Ship -
Hyundai Unity 19-10-2023 Container Ship -
As Alva 19-10-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Xin An Coal Alpine Oct. 16, 2023
Ping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Chem Palm oil Alpine Oct. 17, 2023
Harvest
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 18, 2023
Jabal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sea Fuel oil Alpine Oct. 17, 2023
Tresaure
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Deebel LNG GSA Oct. 19, 2023
Maersk
Sentosa Container GAC -do-
Cap &reas Container GAC -do-
Gambella Cement Gear Bulk Shipp -do-
African Parrot Cement Global Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sea Treasure Fuel oil Alpine Oct. 19, 2023
Xin An Ping Coal Alpine -do-
Chem Harvest Palm oil Alpine -do-
Maersk Jabal Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK Oct. 19, 2023
Golden ID Cement Global Maritime -do-
XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -do-
Corona Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nord Adriatic Coal Ocean World -do-
Ardmore
Chippewa Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine -do-
Abram Schulte Coal Gear Bulk Shipping -do-
Kanha LPG Mer. Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Navios
Constellation Container Hapag Lloyd -do-
Serene Amelia Coal GSA Oct. 20, 2023
Navios Lapis Container GAC -do-
Big Breezy Container Riyadh -do-
RDO
Concord Container Liberian -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments