BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Players sick from being confined to hotel, says Pakistan’s Hasan Ali

AFP Published 19 Oct, 2023 07:52pm

BENGALURU: Fast bowler Hasan Ali believes the fever which has spread through the Pakistan team at the World Cup has been caused by being largely confined to their hotel.

“We can’t go out much. If we do want to go out, we have to go with an entire security team,” said Hasan on Thursday.

Pakistan are on their first visit to India in seven years while only two of the 15-man squad had ever played in the country before this World Cup.

The tense political and diplomatic relationship between the two neighbours means that Pakistan and India meet only in international cricket tournaments, not bilateral events.

Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Afridi laid low by fever: reports

Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup had hinged on security clearance from Islamabad and even when it was given, the government said it still had serious reservations over security for the team.

Visas for the Pakistan squad were only issued two days before their departure.

“The hospitality is good and we are taken good care of, but we cannot go outside and we have to tell the security before going out because security is an issue,” added 29-year-old Hasan, who has an Indian wife.

Asked about the 13 fit players available for Friday’s game against Australia, Hasan replied: “Yes, most of the players have recovered from fever but when you live in a hotel room then room sickness happens.”

Six Pakistan players – Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman as well as reserves Mohammad Haris and Zaman Khan were laid low with flu and fever on Tuesday.

Pakistan supporters from across the border have been effectively banned from the World Cup after a failure to gain visas.

Only a handful attended the high-profile clash with India at Ahmedabad’s 132,000-seater stadium, mostly expatriates from the United States and United Kingdom.

“The number of fans has increased and with journalists they are now about 45-47. Yes, we are missing our fans but that is not in our hands,” said Hasan, who is Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker at this World Cup with seven.

The Pakistan team faced a hostile crowd in Ahmedabad, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a complaint with the International Cricket Council.

They protested over the “inappropriate behaviour” of Indian fans towards the Pakistan players.

Pakistan Hasan Ali ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Players sick from being confined to hotel, says Pakistan’s Hasan Ali

KSE-100 closes above 50,000 after six years with massive 934-point gain

Inter-bank: rupee stages comeback, settles at 278.81 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee climbs against US dollar

PM Kakar praises Pak-China partnership during meeting with Xi

Pakistan dispatches first consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Pakistan ‘disappointed’ over outcome of UNSC’s Gaza meeting, calls for end to bombardment, blockade: FO

Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

Russia says sending 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Taliban says plans to formally join China's Belt and Road Initiative

Read more stories