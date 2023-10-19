European equities fall further at open

LONDON: European stocks extended losses Thursday at the open, after sharp falls in Asia, as fears grew that the Israel-Hamas crisis could worsen into a broader conflict in the Middle East.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.8 percent to 7,527.82 points, compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.2 percent to 15,063.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.9 percent to 6,901.22.

All three markets shed about one percent Wednesday on concerns over the Israel-Hamas crisis following a deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza.