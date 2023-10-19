BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.03%)
BIPL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.57%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.22%)
FABL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.29%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 96.31 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
HUBC 90.10 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.8%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.09%)
OGDC 96.70 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.42%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
PIBTL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3%)
PIOC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.6%)
PPL 81.51 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.24%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6.3%)
SSGC 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.96%)
TELE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,050 Increased By 62.1 (1.25%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 367.4 (2.11%)
KSE100 49,920 Increased By 488.5 (0.99%)
KSE30 17,123 Increased By 212.7 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN inspectors test Fukushima fish

AFP Published 19 Oct, 2023 11:52am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

IWAKI: UN inspectors took samples from a fish market near the Fukushima nuclear power plant on Thursday following the release of wastewater from the wrecked facility in August.

China and Russia have banned Japanese seafood imports since the discharge began but Japan says it is safe, a view backed so far by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Some 540 Olympic swimming pools worth of water have been collected since a tsunami sent three reactors at Fukushima-Daiichi into meltdown in 2011 in one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters.

Japan says that the water has been filtered by its special ALPS technology of radioactive substances – except tritium – and diluted with seawater.

Japan says tests have shown that tritium levels are within safe limits.

The IAEA team comprising scientists from China, South Korea and Canada were collecting fish, water and sediment samples this week to verify Japan’s findings.

Paul McGinnity, a member of the mission, told reporters that the aim was “to ascertain whether the Japanese labs are measuring and analysing properly” tritium levels.

“Tritium is the concern because tritium levels as you know are relatively high because it is not removed by the ALPS process,” McGinnity said.

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans

“I can say that we don’t expect to see any change (in tritium levels), certainly in the fish. We do expect to see a small rise in levels of tritium in seawater samples very close to the discharge point. But otherwise we don’t. We expect to find levels that are very similar to what we measured last year.”

Samples will be sent back to labs in the team members’ home countries for independent review, and the IAEA will evaluate and publish those results.

Russia this week followed its ally China in banning Japanese seafood imports, although it buys relatively small volumes.

Japan, which has called China’s ban politically motivated, said Moscow’s move was an “unjust” step “without any scientific basis.”

The water release is aimed at making space to begin removing the highly dangerous radioactive fuel and rubble from the wrecked reactors.

Japan IAEA Fukushima nuclear plant Fukushima nuclear power plant UN inspectors

Comments

1000 characters

UN inspectors test Fukushima fish

Toshakhana case: accountability court suspends Nawaz’s warrant

Intra-day update: Bulls drive KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee recovers against US dollar

Open-market: rupee climbs against US dollar

EV giant BYD considering investment in Pakistan, says Dr Ejaz

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Russia says sending 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

Read more stories