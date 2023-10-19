BAFL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
World

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 11:14am

Three Palestinians, including two teenagers, were killed by Israeli forces in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday, Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.

Israeli forces stormed the village of Budrus, west of Ramallah, shooting dead a young man, Gebriel Awad, and wounding another, WAFA said.

In other incidents, a 14-year-old was killed by a bullet wound in the head in a refugee camp south of Bethlehem and a 16-year-old succumbed to his wounds after being shot in the town of Tulkarm, the news agency added.

US reports deal with Egypt to restart aid to Gaza as protests rock Middle East

There was no immediate comment from Israel. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank in the latest flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Israel is preparing a ground assault in the Gaza Strip in response to a deadly attack by Palestinian Hamas group that killed at least 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, on Oct. 7.

Israeli forces have carried out their fiercest bombardment of Gaza in response, killing more than 3,000 Palestinians and imposing a total siege on the blockaded enclave that Hamas group controls, fuelling anger among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The occupied West Bank is home to the Palestinian Authority (PA) which is dominated by Hamas group rivals Fatah and 87-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Hamas group announced its Oct. 7 attack in part as revenge for Israeli attacks on Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied Jerusalem’s old city.

