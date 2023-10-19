Ababeel Weapon System: Successful flight test conducted

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Wednesday, conducted a successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System. According to the military’s media wing, the test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system.

The missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalisation of full spectrum deterrence in the overall construct of credible minimum deterrence.

Today’s launch was witnessed by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

The CJCSC appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test. The president, prime minister of Pakistan and services chiefs also congratulated all members of the Strategic Forces on the achievement.

