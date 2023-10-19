BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on hospital

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2023 05:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza resulting in hundreds of casualties and asked the international community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment, siege of Gaza and impunity with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days.

“Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza resulting in hundreds of casualties. Attacking a hospital, where civilians were seeking shelter and emergency treatment is inhumane and indefensible,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that the indiscriminate targeting of civilian population and facilities is a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes.

“We call on the international community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza and the impunity with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days,” it added.

