Court allows IK to speak to sons thru telephone

ISLAMABAD: The special court, set up to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act, on Wednesday granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan – presently held at Adiala jail- to have a telephonic conversation with his sons.

Special court judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, in his written orders, directed Adiala jail superintendent to allow the PTI chief to call his concerned family members (real sons -Qasim and Suleiman).

According to the order, Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha, Khan’s lawyer argued with the contention narrated in the contents of the application before this court but on the other hand superintendent jail, Central Prison, Rawalpindi has submitted his comments with respect of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in which there is no doubt that this sought of desired communication through telephone or by other mode in abroad are not warranted specifically case in hand, which is of Official Secret Act Court but the agonies of family cannot kept isolated while deciding the instant controversy.

It says that keeping in view the fundamental rights of the prisoners which have been enshrined by the constitution 1973, the superintendent Adiala jail, Rawalpindi is directed to allow calls to the concerned family members (real sons) by the prisoners, and the instant application is disposed of in the light of supra mentioned terms.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel argued before the court that the jail manual does not allow prisoners to talk to their relatives but the Federal Shariat Court as issued a judgment in this regard. Ranjha presented Federal Shariat Court’s judgment before the court. On every Saturday all prisoners are allowed to talk to their relatives on the phone, he said.

