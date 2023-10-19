Tahir Javed greeted on being made SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Congressman AI Green and esteemed colleagues, Rep Ilhan Omar and Rep Hank Johnson, a congressman and ranking member on the House Judiciary, join together to extend their heartfelt congratulations to Muhammad Tahir Javed on his appointment as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/ Minister of State on Investment.

This prestigious appointment is a testament to Javed's dedication and expertise and signifies a significant opportunity to foster positive change and strengthen ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Congressman AI Green expressed his optimism for the future, stating, "Congratulations to Muhammad Tahir Javed on being appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/ Minister of State on Investment. This is a great opportunity for you to do good things for both Pakistan and the US. I look forward to your good deeds coming to fruition."

Rep Ilhan Omar shared her excitement for the collaborative partnership ahead, saying, "I join my colleagues in congratulating Muhammad Tahir Javed on this appointment. Looking forward to a partnership based on widely shared prosperity and human rights."

Rep Hank Johnson added his best wishes, stating, "Congratulations to my friend Muhammad Tahir Javed on being appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Minister of State on Investment. I wish you the best of luck and hope for a continued partnership in the future."

The political, business, and investor communities collectively congratulate Javed on his new role. His appointment is met with widespread support and anticipation, as his expertise and dedication are expected to drive economic growth, enhance diplomatic relations, and promote shared values between the two nations.

Members of the political, business, and investor communities are enthusiastic about Javed's new position and eagerly look forward to the positive impact his leadership will bring to both countries. His dedication to fostering collaboration, promoting human rights, and ensuring prosperity is highly regarded, and his appointment is seen as a promising step towards mutual growth and understanding.

Javed is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in investment and international relations. His appointment as special assistant to the prime minister/ minister of state on investment signifies a new chapter of collaboration and progress between Pakistan and the United States.

Javed is dedicated to promoting economic growth, fostering business partnerships, and advocating for shared values between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023