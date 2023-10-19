Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (October 18, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 278.00
Open Offer Rs 281.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (October 18, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 278.00
Open Offer Rs 281.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 19
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.59
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 19
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
516
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 19
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 19
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 19
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 19
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.75
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 19
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
380.69
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 19
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 19
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.95
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Oct 19
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
79.87
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 19
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.59
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 19
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
516
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 19
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 19
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 19
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 19
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.75
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 19
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
380.69
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 19
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 19
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.95
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Oct 19
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
79.87
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 19
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
75,718,044
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
37,461,346
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 19
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
23,634,000
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
14,941,298
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
13,747,561
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Oct 19
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
9,213,154
▲ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Oct 19
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
7,859,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 19
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
6,136,172
▲ 0.00
|
Air Link Com. / Oct 19
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
6,125,696
▲ 0.00
|
Dewan Motors / Oct 19
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
4,844,992
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 18
|
280.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 18
|
280.30
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 18
|
149.76
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 18
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 18
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Oct 18
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 18
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 18
|
4314.60
|
India Sensex / Oct 18
|
65877.02
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 18
|
31606.10
|
Nasdaq / Oct 18
|
13314.30
|
Hang Seng / Oct 18
|
17732.52
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 18
|
7588
|
Dow Jones / Oct 18
|
33665.08
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 18
|
15094.91
|
France CAC40 / Oct 18
|
6965.99
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 18
|
87.91
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 18
|
16235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 18
|
177040
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 18
|
1949.34
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 18
|
84.24
Comments