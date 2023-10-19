Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 18, 2023).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Gambella Cement Gear Bulk Oct. 16, 2023 Shipp MW-2 Affican Cement Global Oct. 14, 2023 Parrot Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Xin An Coal Alpine Oct. 16, 2023 Ping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chem Palm oil Alpine Oct. 17, 2023 Harvest ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 17, 2023 Santosa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Oct. 17, 2023 Maria Elena ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sea Fuel oil Alpine Oct. 17, 2023 Tresaure ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Al-Deebel LNG GSA Oct. 17, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Zubarah LNG GSA Oct. 18, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Santosa Container GAC Oct. 18, 2023 MSC Maria Elena Container MSC PAK -do- Cap Andreas Container Ocean Network -do- Xin An Ping Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Corona Palm oil Alpine Oct. 18, 2023 Waiting for berths XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -do- Golden ID Cement Global Maritime -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK Oct. 18, 2023 Maersk Jabal Container GAC -do- Cap Andreas Container GAC -do- Navios Lapis Container GAC Oct. 19, 2023 Navios Constellation Container Hapag Lloyd -do- =============================================================================

