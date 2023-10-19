KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 18, 2023).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Gambella Cement Gear Bulk Oct. 16, 2023
Shipp
MW-2 Affican Cement Global Oct. 14, 2023
Parrot Marine
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Xin An Coal Alpine Oct. 16, 2023
Ping
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Chem Palm oil Alpine Oct. 17, 2023
Harvest
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 17, 2023
Santosa
2nd Container Terminal
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Oct. 17, 2023
Maria Elena
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Sea Fuel oil Alpine Oct. 17, 2023
Tresaure
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Al-Deebel LNG GSA Oct. 17, 2023
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Al-Zubarah LNG GSA Oct. 18, 2023
EXPECTED Departures
Maersk
Santosa Container GAC Oct. 18, 2023
MSC Maria
Elena Container MSC PAK -do-
Cap Andreas Container Ocean Network -do-
Xin An Ping Coal Alpine -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Corona Palm oil Alpine Oct. 18, 2023
Waiting for berths
XT Dolphin Palm oil Alpine -do-
Golden ID Cement Global Maritime -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK Oct. 18, 2023
Maersk Jabal Container GAC -do-
Cap Andreas Container GAC -do-
Navios Lapis Container GAC Oct. 19, 2023
Navios
Constellation Container Hapag Lloyd -do-
