Bilawal says democracy, elections halted for ‘return of one person’

BR Web Desk Published October 18, 2023 Updated October 18, 2023 09:52pm

In an apparent jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the country’s Constitution, democracy, and elections were halted “for the return of one person”, Aaj News reported.

Bilawal made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Karachi.

Nawaz Sharif is set to return on October 21 after living 4 years in London in self-exile. His party has also acquired permission from the district administration of Lahore to hold rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on the day.

Before his return, elder Sharif filed on Wednesday petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

“The previous government’s 16-month term has highlighted that the country can not be run while sitting in London. It is now crucial for all leaders to be physically present among the people and be directly accountable to them,” PPP chairman said.

He also demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) immediately announce the election date.

It may be noted that the ECP has stated that general elections in the country would be held in last week of January 2024, with a delay due to the process of fresh delimitations.

“The delay in elections is not a show of respect for the vote,” Bilawal said.

PPP chairman warned that the party would start a nationwide electoral campaign if the election date was not announced. “PPP had to swallow the bitter pill of elections moving past 90 days,” he said.

Comments

Tulukan Mairandi Oct 18, 2023 10:38pm
He is not any person. He is our tiger of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

