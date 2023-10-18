BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.14%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.79%)
FABL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.58%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.58%)
HBL 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
HUBC 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.53%)
OGDC 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.35%)
PAEL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.57%)
PPL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.46%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

  • PML-N supremo is expected to return to Pakistan on October 21
BR Web Desk Published October 18, 2023 Updated October 18, 2023 05:16pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif filed on Wednesday petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references, Aaj News reported.

According to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019 in London after being disqualified for life in the Panama Papers case, will return to Pakistan on October 21 and will be given a "grand welcome", his party says.

As per sources, Nawaz has booked his air ticket for his return. He is meant to land at Abu Dhabi International Airport on October 21 from where he will fly to Lahore the same day.

His flight will land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6:25pm.

Meanwhile, the petitions were filed by PML-N’s Ataullah Tarar on Nawaz’s behalf. In the petitions, Nawaz said that he was seeking protective bail in order to surrender before the court on his return to Pakistan.

The pleas said that although the PML-N supremo had not fully recovered, he had decided to come back to Pakistan at a time when the country was faced with the “worst-ever crises of economy and other fronts”.

Later today, a divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb took up the bail petitions.

Nawaz may seek protective bail

The bench issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and fixed the hearing for Thursday (tomorrow).

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

However, in 2019, his sentence in Al-Azizia reference was suspended by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on medical grounds. He was then permitted to fly to London to seek treatment and has not return since.

Nawaz Sharif bail petition avenfield

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Oct 18, 2023 04:39pm
The Munsif'f are bending backwards to grant him whatever he wishes.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Taimoor Ashraf Oct 18, 2023 05:29pm
You don't have to be PM to condemn what is happening in Palestine. But there is complete silence from Pakistan's future PM. Makes you wonder whether it is not one but more establishments at play here.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Brent hits $93 as Middle East strife heightens supply concerns

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Honda Atlas shuts production amid supply chain disruptions

PSMC announces shutdown of automobile plant

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

Read more stories