BAFL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.77%)
BIPL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.55%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.07%)
FABL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.81%)
FFL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.49%)
HBL 94.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.18%)
HUBC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.7%)
OGDC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PAEL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-2.64%)
PPL 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.52%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
UNITY 26.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 4,984 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.2%)
KSE100 49,431 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,910 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 02:56pm

DUBAI: Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should sanction and implement an oil embargo on Israel, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday according to a statement shared by Iran’s foreign ministry.

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

An urgent meeting of the OIC was taking place on Wednesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah for Islamic countries to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Iran MENA Hossein Amirabdollahian Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Islamic countries

Comments

1000 characters

Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast, points to Hamas responsibility

Caretaker PM Kakar condemns attack on hospital in Gaza, says Israel must be held accountable

Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Cotton arrival surges 19.3% in first two weeks of Oct: PCGA

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

PSMC announces shutdown of automobile plant

Brent hits $93 as Middle East strife heightens supply concerns

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Read more stories