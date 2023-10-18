Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC, says Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that Pakistan has completed projects worth $25 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Kakar said clean energy projects were expected to be completed in four to five years.

“I feel happy to share that in Pakistan, we have completed nearly 50 projects worth nearly $25 billion under CPEC,” said Kakar. He added that the construction of modern highways, railroads, airports, seaports and rapid mass transit systems have improved our transportation network.

“CPEC energy projects have injected more than 8,000 MW of new electricity into our national grid. While nearly 10,00 MW of clean energy projects are expected to be completed in the next 4-5 years,” he said.

The interim PM said that his country takes immense pride in being China’s partner in the quest for inclusive and sustainable development.

“We are among the first supporters of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the launch of a flagship CPEC project in 2013. CPEC was operationalized during President Xi’s historic visit to Islamabad in 2015,” he said.

The caretaker PM said that the government has taken measures to make Pakistan a trade and transit hub.

“To this end under CPEC, Pakistan has successfully operationalized its deep sea port of Gwadar with state-of-art facilities to handle cargo ships. Soon, a new international airport will also be inaugurated in Gwadar,” he shared.

He said that CPEC would be developed as a corridor of livelihoods with its dividends reaching the common people.

“As we move forward, CPEC will serve as a corridor of innovation, where Pakistan and China will join hands to advance in the fields of IT, science and technology,” he said.

“Another cornerstone of CPEC will be its development as a green corridor, which will serve our objectives of ensuring food security, agriculture modernization, green development and environmental protection,” he added.

“We also look forward to joining hands with our partners across borders and regions, to create a world where connectivity is not just a concept but a living reality for every citizen,” he said.

Addressing the forum, Kakar expressed that the third Belt and Road Forum coincided with the 10th anniversary of BRI, which is a clear manifestation of China’s continued commitment to common development, shared prosperity and a bright future for the region.

The caretaker prime minister said that enhanced connectivity resulted in the modern age of civilization.

“I believe that connectivity is not just about roads, rails, wires and networks. It is also about connecting people, cultures and civilizations. It is an endeavour for creating bonds and linkages that bind the people of our world together,” he said.

The interim PM said that he is impressed by China’s view of inclusive development, which lies at the core of China’s development paradigm.

“Our world is in the midst of a number of unprecedented challenges – raging conflicts, a once-in-a-century pandemic, growing inequalities, growing divides between the developed and the developing, debt burden, food and energy crises, and climate change – pose an existential threat to our way of living.

“Unless we redouble our efforts to address these challenges, we risk backsliding on some of the gains made under the UN Sustainable Goal Agenda 2023,” he said.

Kakar called for addressing the infrastructural gaps in the developing world through substantial investment in energy, transportation and digital networks. “It’s essential to ensure that everyone has equal access to opportunities in the digital age,” he said.