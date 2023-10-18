Prominent personalities: Names of roads, buildings will not be changed: Wahab

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the buildings, roads and places named after prominent personalities will not be allowed to be changed under any circumstances.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing development works and carpeting in the Johar Underpass.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that it was not appropriate to change the names of buildings and institutions named after important personalities. Naming requires legislation and this authority is vested in the respective local bodies.