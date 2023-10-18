BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
Match officials for Pakistan Women-A series announced

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced match officials for the upcoming bilateral women series between Pakistan-A and West Indies-A, and also for two T20s between Pakistan-A and Thailand women's emerging team.

The PCB has also announced match officials for the tri-series, which include Pakistan-A, West Indies-A and Thailand emerging team. The bilateral series and tri-series T20 tournament is scheduled to be played at two venues from 24th October to 11th November.

Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi from the ICC/PCB International Panel of Umpires, along with Muhammad Javed Malik from the International Panel of ICC/PCB Match Referees, will be officiating matches in the upcoming series.

For the on-field umpiring duties, Faisal Afridi, Muhammad Asif, Waleed Yaqub, Shozab Raza, Nasir Hussain, Abdul Moqeet, and Rashid Riaz will be available. Saleema Imtiaz, Sabahat Rashid, Humairah Farah, and Afia Amin from the PCB women’s umpire panel will serve as reserve umpires.

Nadeem Arshad, Muhammad Javed Malik, and Kamran Chaudhry will be overseeing the games as match referees.

The series will commence with three one-day matches against West Indies Women-A, followed by a tri-nation T20 series involving Pakistan Women-A, West Indies Women-A and Thailand women’s emerging side, along with a T20 series against Thailand women’s emerging team.

The three one-day matches will commence at 0900 PKT, with the toss scheduled at 0830 PKT. The tri-nation T20 series and T20 series against Thailand will begin at 1000 PKT, with the toss taking place at 0930 PKT.

