16th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy today

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has announced to observe the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy today to pay homage to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy. The main condolence gathering will be held in Karachi, and will be addressed by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of PPP Sindh chapter Senator Waqar Mehdi and President of PPP Karachi Division and former Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, while addressing the press conference, said that the Karsaz tragedy was the deadliest terrorist attacks on peaceful political workers and supporters, in the history of Pakistan.

In-charge of Media Cell Bilawal House Surendar Valasai, Javed Nagori, Aslam Samoon and other leaders were also present in the press conference.

Giving details of condolence gathering and other activities in Karachi regarding the anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy, Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani said that today evening (Tuesday) the party's office-bearers and workers will pay homage to the martyrs by lighting candles and placing flowers at the Karsaz Memorial, adding that on October 18, the main condolence gathering will be held on the road near Bilawal House. "This year's commemoration is dedicated to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy as well as the Palestinians who were martyred by the Israeli forces," they added.

Saeed Ghani pointed out that the regime of that time deliberately spoiled the cases of 18th October and 27th December tragedies, adding that the PPP was not even allowed to register the October 18 tragedy case as per its wish, and when the court ordered to file FIR, the then government filed a review petition against such court decision.

"The solution to the current crises facing the country is to hold general elections, and if excuses continue to be made, then it could be impossible to hold general elections in any month even," said Saeed Ghani. He urged that all the parties, including PTI and MQM, should be given a level playing field in the elections, but patronage is being done to pitch the opposition against the PPP in Sindh.

"Flowers are being laid on their (PPP opponents) paths. People are being pushed towards MQM in Karachi even," he added.

Ghani said that on the occasion of every election, it is propagated that this time PPP will end, and (its leaders/candidates) will go to jail. He also criticized the caretaker set-up, saying that no party other than PML-N is given representation in the federal government, and is being facilitated in the Punjab.

Responding to a question, Saeed Ghani said that his party's opponents are spreading false propaganda that the bureaucracy in Sindh is pro-PPP. He furthered that the opponents want officers of their choice by applying pressure through such false propaganda.

"From Chief Secretary, IG Police, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and SHOs to Patwaris and Head Moharars have been changed in to in Sindh," he said and questioned if transfers and postings of such level have taken place in other provinces, especially Punjab, then it should also be quoted publically.