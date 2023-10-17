BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 300 dead in Gaza hospital bombing, local authorities say

Reuters Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 18, 2023 01:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GAZA: An Israeli air strike killed at least 300 people at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday, authorities in the Palestinian enclave said, and the United Nations said an Israeli strike also hit one of its schools being used as a shelter.

A Gaza civil defence chief said on Al-Jazeera television that more than 300 people were killed at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital. A Gaza Health Ministry source said at least 500 people were killed. Both departments are under the Hamas-run government.

Israel's military said it was "still ironing out all the details" on the reports of the strikes on both the hospital and the school.

Health authorities in Gaza say at least 3,000 people have been killed in Israel's intense 11-day bombardment since Hamas rampaged into Israeli towns on Oct 7, killing more than 1,300 soldiers and civilians.

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill four ‘prisoners’: Hamas

News of the hospital blast came on the eve of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Israel on Wednesday, and with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visiting on Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "It's not acceptable to hit a hospital". Egypt said it denounced the attack "in the strongest terms".

Video obtained by Reuters showed several ambulances arriving at another Gaza hospital carrying people injured at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital. One man was staggering, bleeding heavily from the head. A boy was being carried on a stretcher.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said an Israeli air strike had killed at least six people after striking one of its schools that has been functioning as a shelter for displaced people.

The agency said dozens of people were injured by the strike, which it said caused "severe structural damage" to the school, where at least 4,000 people were sheltering.

"They had and still have nowhere else to go," UNRWA quoted Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini as saying in a statement.

Hamas said the blast at the hospital mostly killed displaced people. A senior official for the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, which operates in the West Bank but not in Gaza, described it as a massacre.

Israel Justin Trudeau Joe Biden Gaza Hamas Israeli strikes

Comments

1000 characters

At least 300 dead in Gaza hospital bombing, local authorities say

Inter-bank: rupee ends 28-session winning streak, settles at 277.03 against US dollar

Israel’s Gaza evacuation order could breach international law: UN

Kakar seeks Chinese investment in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

KSE-100 closes 200 points lower after briefly crossing 50,000 level

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Army top brass offers 'unequivocal' diplomatic, political support for Palestinian people amid Gaza war

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Historic: Multan Sultans appoint Catherine Dalton as fast-bowling coach

PM Kakar seeks Kenya’s facilitation over investigation of journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder

Read more stories