Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Afridi laid low by fever: reports

BENGALURU: Star Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been laid low by fever, Pakistan media reported Tuesday, in a worrying blow for the team ahead of a key World Cup clash with Australia.

Shaheen, who has struggled to make an impact in his team’s three matches so far at the tournament, fell ill on arrival in Bengaluru.

Spin bowler Usama Mir has also been hit by illness, according to reports.

“Some players suffered a fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman.

Shaheen has been struggling with his pace and fitness and has been unimpressive in all three games at the World Cup where his four wickets have come at a cost of 139 runs.

Pakistan have two wins and one loss – suffered at the hands of arch-rivals India – and next tackle Australia on Friday.