BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
BIPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
DGKC 50.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.34%)
HBL 96.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.96%)
HUBC 89.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.37%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.58%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.68%)
OGDC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.26%)
PAEL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.87%)
PIOC 103.51 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.41%)
PPL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.84%)
PRL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.13%)
SSGC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
TRG 82.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.07%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.55%)
BR30 17,621 Decreased By -174.8 (-0.98%)
KSE100 49,698 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.07%)
KSE30 17,029 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

King Abdullah on Gaza: ‘No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt’

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 01:06pm

BERLIN: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday warned against trying to push Palestinian refugees into Egypt or Jordan, adding that the humanitarian situation must to be dealt with inside Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Trucks carrying aid for Gaza Strip arrive at Rafah crossing

“That is a red line, because I think that is the plan by certain of the usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground. No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt,” King Abdullah said at a news conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Jordan Gaza German Chancellor Olaf Scholz occupied West Bank Jordan's King Abdullah

Comments

1000 characters

King Abdullah on Gaza: ‘No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt’

FPA, QTA in electricity bills: SC sets aside LHC verdict

Intra-day update: KSE-100 briefly crosses 50,000 level

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Read more stories