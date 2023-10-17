King Abdullah on Gaza: ‘No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt’

BERLIN: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday warned against trying to push Palestinian refugees into Egypt or Jordan, adding that the humanitarian situation must to be dealt with inside Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Trucks carrying aid for Gaza Strip arrive at Rafah crossing

“That is a red line, because I think that is the plan by certain of the usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground. No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt,” King Abdullah said at a news conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.