Gaza: Pakistan underscores need for immediate ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza Monday, adding that Pakistan is deeply concerned on the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza.

The caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq tweeted: “Pakistan is deeply concerned on the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza. We stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza.”

Kakar added that Israel’s deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting of civilians in Gaza is against all norms of civility and in manifest violation of international law.

He further stated that the breakout of violence needs to be seen in the context of years of forced and illegal occupation of Palestinian territory and repressive policies against its people.

The UN and international community must immediately act to open safe and unrestricted humanitarian corridors for transportation of urgently needed relief supplies to the besieged Gaza, added Kakar.

