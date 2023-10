LAHORE: The chief justice Lahore High Court has asked the lawyers to appear before the court and its benches wearing traditional gowns from November 01.

The registrar LHC on Monday issued a notification in this regard. The notification mandates that lawyers practicing within the LHC will need to adhere to this dress code as the winter season is about to set in. This decision has been taken to maintain and uphold the court’s decorum and tradition.

