BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-10-17

A very well-read retired bureaucrat is no more

Published 17 Oct, 2023 06:14am

Naveed Iqbal, former director PID (Karachi) who retired as joint secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting passed away in Islamabad. His body was brought to his hometown Karachi for burial yesterday.

May Almighty God always shower His blessings on the departed soul and give his family fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Naveed was a man of steel nerves that he displayed on several occasions during his career, a fact that is recognised by all those that interacted with him in his work. His valiant fight against an illness that had rendered him almost bed-ridden for the past many years says it all.

He was a born optimist, so to speak. Always available to friends and foes alike for advice and guidance. Unlike many of his peers, he was a truly well-read person and a very efficient government officer. Reading was his life-long passion; reading was in fact an expression of his identity.

Armed with a pleasant demeanor, he had the dexterity to present his arguments on a variety of subjects in a highly effective and meaningful manner. Naveed, we will always miss you for you had always served as a window to let in the light of kindness, simplicity and, above all, knowledge.

In my view, legendary Arab poet Badar Shakir al-Saayab had said ‘ainaka ghabetunn nakhili sa’atun sahar...” in his great work al-Matarr for people like you.

Abu Omar (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

bureaucrats Ministry of Information PID Naveed Iqbal

Comments

1000 characters

A very well-read retired bureaucrat is no more

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Aug LSMI output up by 2.52pc YoY

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories