A very well-read retired bureaucrat is no more

Naveed Iqbal, former director PID (Karachi) who retired as joint secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting passed away in Islamabad. His body was brought to his hometown Karachi for burial yesterday.

May Almighty God always shower His blessings on the departed soul and give his family fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Naveed was a man of steel nerves that he displayed on several occasions during his career, a fact that is recognised by all those that interacted with him in his work. His valiant fight against an illness that had rendered him almost bed-ridden for the past many years says it all.

He was a born optimist, so to speak. Always available to friends and foes alike for advice and guidance. Unlike many of his peers, he was a truly well-read person and a very efficient government officer. Reading was his life-long passion; reading was in fact an expression of his identity.

Armed with a pleasant demeanor, he had the dexterity to present his arguments on a variety of subjects in a highly effective and meaningful manner. Naveed, we will always miss you for you had always served as a window to let in the light of kindness, simplicity and, above all, knowledge.

In my view, legendary Arab poet Badar Shakir al-Saayab had said ‘ainaka ghabetunn nakhili sa’atun sahar...” in his great work al-Matarr for people like you.

Abu Omar (Karachi)

