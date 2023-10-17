BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Oct 17, 2023
Supplements Print 2023-10-17

Agriauto Industries Limited (AIL)

Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

TEXT: Agriauto Industries Limited, a part of the prestigious House of Habib, is one of the leading automotive components manufacturers in Pakistan, offering a wide range of products. The company serves all major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Toyota, Suzuki, Honda Car, Honda Motorcycle, Yamaha Motor Pakistan, Millat Tractors, and Al-Ghazi Tractors. Additionally, it has a strong presence in the aftermarket, catering to both locally assembled and imported vehicles in Pakistan. The company, incorporated in 1981, is publicly listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Agriauto's product portfolio includes Shock Absorbers, Struts, Power Window Regulators, Door and Hood hinges, Catalytic Converters, as well as sheet metal stamping parts like Door Impact Beams, Instrument Panels, and fuel tanks. Furthermore, the company supplies Steering Boxes and Camshafts to the tractor segment and Pipe Fork and Front Fork Assembly to the two-wheeler segment.

The company has entered into technical collaboration agreements with renowned international companies, such as KYB Corporation from Japan, Gabriel Ride Control from the USA, AISIN from Japan, Ogihara Thailand, Shiroki Japan, and Sannou Riken Japan. These partnerships enhance the company's technical capabilities and enrich its human resources to meet world-class standards.

Agriauto's vision is to become "A world-class manufacturer and supplier of high-entry-barrier automotive components, providing competitive returns to all stakeholders." The company is committed to realizing this vision by striving to be the best corporate citizen, offering excellent employee care, maintaining low production costs, achieving the number one position in market share, ensuring customer satisfaction, advancing product technology, and providing competitive returns on investment to all stakeholders.

To meet growing customer expectations, the company continually invests in modernizing and expanding its manufacturing facilities. In 2020, it commissioned an Electrophoretic Deposition Paint (EDP) facility, with plans for an Auto Chrome facility in the pipeline. Agriauto Stamping Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has also initiated a Press line expansion plan to enhance process efficiencies.

Agriauto stands out as a pioneer in successfully adopting Japanese managerial practices in the Auto Vendor Industries. The company, in collaboration with its technical partners, consistently arranges training for its management to imbibe the principles of "Kaizen & 5S."

Corporate social responsibility is deeply ingrained in the company's core business strategy. It firmly believes that what benefits the people also benefits the business. Agriauto continues to allocate 1% of its Profit Before Tax (PBT) towards community welfare and development initiatives, with the objective of supporting the local community and the well-being of all its stakeholders.

