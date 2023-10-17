GCWUF observes World Water Day

FAISALABAD: In connection with World Food Day, the Department of Food Science and Technology, GCWUF organized a series of activities in alignment with World Water Day under the theme “Water is Life, Water is Food, Leave No One Behind”. An awareness walk was arranged followed by Poster Competition and Product Display.

Worthy Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli led the walk along with the Chairperson Department of Food Science and Technology, Prof.

Dr. Aysha Sameen, dignitaries, faculty members, and students. Participants carried banners and placards adorned with messages promoting safe and nutritious food as well as raising awareness about eradicating hunger.

The Chairperson Prof. Dr. Aysha Sameen shared her insights and underscored the significance of food security while encouraging the adoption of healthy food practices to overcome the menace of malnutrition.

As a part of World Food Day, a poster-making competition was also held. The participants had to show their imagination through posters and slogans. Many students exuberantly took part in the event and made 30 posters for evaluation.

The honorable judges for the event were Dr. Salma Shahid (Department of Biochemistry); Dr. Ayesha Hussain (Incharge Department of Home Sciences) and Dr. Madiha Ilyas (Incharge Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetics).

The rubrics of the judgment were relevancy, originality, creativity, and the message conveyed by the poster. Appreciation certificates were distributed among the position holders to acknowledge their masterly skills and diligence.

Lastly, there were numerous food products comprising valuable counterparts of fruits and vegetable processing, innovative bakery items, and enriched beverages.

Worthy Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, The Chairperson Prof. Dr. Aysha Sameen, and all the guests examined the impeccable presentation of products and praised the culinary talents of participants. All the products were exceptional in taste having fresh and of high quality ingredients with well-balanced flavors.

The university intends to launch multiple food products in the near future at compatible rates with the open market to encourage entrepreneurship and provide healthy and organic food items for both the university and the community.

