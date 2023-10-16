BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
PM Kakar looks forward to ‘forging new partnerships’ on his visit to China

  • Caretaker prime minister leaves for China to attend 3rd Belt and Road forum
BR Web Desk Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 04:10pm
Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, leaves for Beijing to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Monday that he was looking forward to forging new partnerships, and promoting regional connectivity for a brighter future during his trip to China.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), before his departure to China, interim PM Kakar said, “Starting off to Beijing to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, on the official invitation of President Xi Jinping.”

“Looking forward to strengthening ties, engaging in dialogues, forging new partnerships, and promoting regional connectivity for a brighter future,” the interim PM said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the PM’s Office (PMO) said that the caretaker PM will reiterate the development achievements of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the last ten years as well as future goals and Pakistan’s full cooperation on this key project.

Other than participating in the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), Kakar will also address a “high-level forum on the topic of ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy’ on October 18”, the statement said.

PM Kakar will have a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping as well as the top Chinese leadership and leaders of other countries participating in the forum, the PMO said.

A number of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding are expected to be signed in the areas of agriculture, health, industry, green energy, and space technology.

He will also visit Urumqi to meet with local leaders and businessmen to enhance trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled

Meanwhile, well-informed sources in Board of Investment (BoI) told Business Recorder that the event of Pak-China Business and Investment Forum has been cancelled.

BoI had made all preparations for a successful Business and Investment Forum and informed all the relevant Ministries and Organisations about it.

However, now the BoI has informed the Ministries of National Food Security and Research, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Industries and Production, Information Technology and Telecommunication and Chairman, Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) that the Business and Investment Forum has been cancelled, the sources added.

Imran ONE Oct 16, 2023 04:39pm
Private plane for caretaker PM. Pakistan is truly an economic giant
