Naomi Campbell makes her Dubai Fashion Week debut for Malaysian label

Supermodel Naomi Campbell made her Dubai Fashion Week debut on Sunday, walking the ramp for Malaysian brand Rizman Ruzaini.

The brand posted about the show on Instagram writing, “It’s the dream of every designer to have such an iconic supermodel walk for them. But when this became a reality for us, we were delighted at her candour and professionalism.”

Vogue Arabia too posted a short clip about her debut, detailing how the designer duo presented a collection inspired by Malaysia’s Lake Chini.

Already a notable name in their native Malaysia, designers Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil made their UAE debut on Sunday with their label Rizman Ruzaini as they showcased their spring/summer 2024 collection.

The second iteration of Dubai Fashion Week began last week at Dubai Design District, featuring 25 designers and labels from more than 12 countries.

Famed New York label Carolina Herrera was the guest of honour this season, and unveiled its spring/summer 2024 collection at a presentation attended by creative director Wes Gordon.

Top regional names also participated, including Michael Cinco, The Giving Movement, Dima Ayad and Lama Jouni.

Campbell is familiar with Dubai and has participated in a number of fashion events in the city, reported The National. She last walked the runway in Dubai at Arise Fashion Week, a one-off event held at the Armani Hotel Dubai.

“Our roster of participating designers represents the future of fashion – diverse, innovative and sustainable – and this edition will set a high benchmark not only for our region but also for the global fashion industry,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, senior vice president of Dubai Design District, was quoted as saying by The National.

Entry to Dubai Fashion Week is by invitation only.