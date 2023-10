LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rebounded slightly at the start of trading Monday, as oil prices dipped following a pre-weekend surge on fears of widening conflict in the crude-rich Middle East.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.4 percent to 7,633.14 points.

European stock markets stable at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index climbed 0.2 percent to 15,221.61 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 7,038.34 points.