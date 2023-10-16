Futures spread up 96bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 96bps to 14.73 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 19.3 percent to 88.87 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 74.48 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 45.9 percent to Rs 4.66 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 3.20 billion.

