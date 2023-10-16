BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
Possible hike in gas prices irks KPTMA

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

PESHAWAR: Reports about possible sharp increase in the prices of natural gas to match it with RLNG have irked the textile millers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now they are demanding intervention from the Federal Minister for Energy for withdrawing any such ‘anti-industry’ decision.

In this connection, the Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), Syed Mohammad Kamran Shah has written a letter to the Federal Minister for Energy, Mohammad Ali to seek a meeting with him.

Through the letter, the association has brought attention of the minister towards the critical issue regarding possible sharp increase in the prices of the natural gas to bring it at par with RLNG. This alarming development, saying it has jeopardized their industries, potentially leading to the closure of 75% of mills in KP.

It said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as a natural gas surplus producer, is granted precedence under Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan to use natural gas over RLNG.

