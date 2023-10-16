BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
DGKC 51.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.1%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.99%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
HBL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.73%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.61%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.81%)
PAEL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PIOC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.3%)
PPL 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 77.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.98%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By 21.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,848 Increased By 150.1 (0.85%)
KSE100 49,872 Increased By 378.6 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,200 Increased By 68.1 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-16

China’s yuan steady

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

SHANGHAI: The yuan was steady against the dollar on Friday despite US inflation data reinforcing expectations US rates will stay higher for longer, and weak Chinese prices data fuelling speculation for rate cuts by the People’s Bank of China.

Prior to market open, the PBOC set the midpoint rate flat at 7.1775 per dollar, reflecting official desire to limit the yuan’s fall.

At midday, spot yuan was trading around 7.30 per dollar, having opened at 7.3027, and was little changed from the previous late session close.

The PBOC “seems keen to stabilise USD-RMB with low daily fixings, tight CNH funding conditions and some ‘window guidance’ on outflows,” HSBC said in its currency outlook report.

But “the PBOC’s FX policy may very well be loosened later, if incoming data fails to stabilise and if more monetary easing is deemed necessary.”

In addition, “the strengthening of the USD is taking a breather in October thus far but we think this relief may be temporary,” HSBC said.

The dollar index was steady on Friday, after jumping 0.8% the previous session, following data showing US consumer prices rosed more than anticipated in September, strengthening bets on higher rates.

In contrast, data showed on Friday that China’s consumer prices were flat in September, while factory-gate prices shrank at slower pace, indicating deflationary pressures persist in the economy.

China Yuan PBOC

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan steady

Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

Cotton prices: Punjab, Sindh CMs discuss strategy

KE seeks more electricity from national grid

Funding for energy efficiency project: EAD asked to get firm World Bank commitment

Pakistan flood relief: $400m World Bank loan not in jeopardy, says ministry

Govt mulling slapping carbon tax on exports to EU

Cotton’s purchase price: PM takes notice of manipulation

Workforce skill verification: Govt approves hike in fee of Saudi Takamol

Punjab Human Capital Investment Project: Implementation progress rated ‘moderately unsatisfactory’ by World Bank

Disappointing signal for PM’s visit: Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled

Read more stories