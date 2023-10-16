BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
FTSE 100 eases as St James’s Place tumbles

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

LONDON: UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Friday with St. James’s Place leading losses on reports of regulator pressure over fees, but ended the week higher supported by a rally in heavyweight energy stocks.

The commodity-focussed FTSE 100 closed 0.6% lower on Friday but ended the week 1.4% higher, snapping its three-week losing streak.

St James’s Place tumbled 21.8% following media reports the British wealth manager is under pressure from regulators to overhaul its client fee structure to comply with the UK’s new Consumer Duty rules. British American Tobacco shed 3.5% after the US health regulator on Thursday blocked the sale of six flavours of its

main vape brand, Vuse Alto, in the market including the menthol flavour that makes up a large portion of its sales.

