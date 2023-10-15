BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Most Gulf bourses drop as Mideast conflict rages

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2023 06:44pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf fell on Sunday amid worries that the escalating war between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel will spiral further.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it would continue to allow Gazans to evacuate south ahead of an expected ground assault by its forces on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for unprecedented attacks by Hamas eight days ago.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, dragged down by losses in the energy, finance and IT sectors, with oil major Saudi Aramco falling 1% and Elm Company sliding 1.1%.

Most Gulf shares rise on strong oil

The kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank also slipped 2.3%, and Saudi Arabian Mining Co lost 2.2%.

The Qatari index was up for a fourth straight session, edging 0.1% higher, aided by the industrial and energy sectors.

Industries Qatar rose 2.3% and Qatar Fuel gained 1%.

However, the region’s largest lender Qatar National Bank and telecom services provider Ooredo Qatar declined 1% and 2% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 1.6%, lifted by gains in most sectors, with Misr Fertilizers Production Co shooting up 16.7% and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries climbing 6%.

SAUDI ARABIA dropped 0.4% to 10,543

QATAR added 0.1% to 10,126

EGYPT rose 1.6% to 20,325

BAHRAIN lost 0.1% to 1,943

OMAN fell 0.5% to 4,760

KUWAIT lost 0.8% to 7,181

