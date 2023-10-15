Most Gulf bourses drop as Mideast conflict rages

Most stock markets in the Gulf fell on Sunday amid worries that the escalating war between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel will spiral further.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it would continue to allow Gazans to evacuate south ahead of an expected ground assault by its forces on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for unprecedented attacks by Hamas eight days ago.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, dragged down by losses in the energy, finance and IT sectors, with oil major Saudi Aramco falling 1% and Elm Company sliding 1.1%.

The kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank also slipped 2.3%, and Saudi Arabian Mining Co lost 2.2%.

The Qatari index was up for a fourth straight session, edging 0.1% higher, aided by the industrial and energy sectors.

Industries Qatar rose 2.3% and Qatar Fuel gained 1%.

However, the region’s largest lender Qatar National Bank and telecom services provider Ooredo Qatar declined 1% and 2% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 1.6%, lifted by gains in most sectors, with Misr Fertilizers Production Co shooting up 16.7% and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries climbing 6%.

SAUDI ARABIA dropped 0.4% to 10,543

QATAR added 0.1% to 10,126

EGYPT rose 1.6% to 20,325

BAHRAIN lost 0.1% to 1,943

OMAN fell 0.5% to 4,760

KUWAIT lost 0.8% to 7,181