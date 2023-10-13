Most Gulf shares rise on strong oil

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Thursday, tracking higher oil prices, while traders kept an eye on the conflict between Palestinian and Israel.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market - climbed 1.44% on speculation that US interest rates may have peaked, with Brent trading at $87.09 a barrel at 1230 GMT.

The Qatari index was up for a third straight session, advancing 1% as most of its stocks rose. Qatar Islamic Bank surged 1.7% and Industries Qatar climbed 1.1%. Qatar National Bank (QNB), the biggest Gulf bank by assets, gained 0.7%.