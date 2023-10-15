BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
Opinion Print 2023-10-15

Holding elections on time is more important

Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

Caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has again reiterated his position with regard to the general election. According to him, different parties have different opinions regarding the general election, “but the caretaker government will hold polls as soon as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce the schedule”.

It is interesting to note that he has been consistently and conveniently passing on the buck for delay in the election to the ECP, ignoring his own responsibility that has required him to take steps aimed at holding timely elections. In this regard, he could have made a public statement censuring ECP for not announcing the election schedule.

Or, he ought to have demanded the ECP give election schedule. But he along with his cabinet colleagues and provincial caretaker setups is the principal beneficiary of ECP’s ambiguous approach to the general election as the delay would certainly add to their tenure. Pledging free, fair and transparent elections is important, but holding elections on time or in a timely manner is more important.

Hasan Mujtaba

Islamabad

