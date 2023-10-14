Gunmen kill six labourers in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA: Gunmen killed six labourers in an overnight raid in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, officials said Saturday, in the region’s latest bout of violence.

Two local officials said the attack took place in Turbat city – 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the border with Iran – where Punjabi labourers were constructing a private residence.

“Gunmen entered an under-construction house and attacked eight sleeping labourers,” Saeed Ahmed Umrani, a senior local administration official, told AFP.

“Six were killed on the spot while the remaining two are critically injured,” he added.

Hussain Jan, another local official, confirmed the casualties and said “raids were conducted in the area to trace the assailants”.