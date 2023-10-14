China’s Middle East envoy met Arab League: China Foreign Ministry

BEIJING: China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East on Friday met with representatives of the Arab League in China for an emergency session on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry released on Saturday.

China’s special envoy, Zhai Jun, told the meeting that China supports the 22-member strong Arab League in playing an important role on the “Palestinian issue” and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

“The international community should earnestly enhance its sense of urgency to return to the correct basis of the Two State Solution to realise the peaceful coexistence of the two states of Palestine and Israel,” Zhai said, according to the statement.