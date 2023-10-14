BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Middle East envoy met Arab League: China Foreign Ministry

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2023 10:23am

BEIJING: China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East on Friday met with representatives of the Arab League in China for an emergency session on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry released on Saturday.

China’s special envoy, Zhai Jun, told the meeting that China supports the 22-member strong Arab League in playing an important role on the “Palestinian issue” and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

“The international community should earnestly enhance its sense of urgency to return to the correct basis of the Two State Solution to realise the peaceful coexistence of the two states of Palestine and Israel,” Zhai said, according to the statement.

China Palestine MENA Arab League Palestinian Israeli conflict Israel Gaza conflict

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Middle East envoy met Arab League: China Foreign Ministry

Pakistan look to end World Cup jinx against India

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Read more stories