BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-14

SPI inflation up 0.30pc WoW

Tahir Amin Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation for the week ended 12th October 2023, increased by 0.30 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items, tomatoes (6.28 per cent), eggs (3.48 per cent), cooked beef (1.06 per cent), garlic (1.04 per cent), potatoes (0.35 per cent) and non-food item, electricity charges for q1 (8.59 per cent), energy sever (0.55 per cent), and LPG (0.31 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 38.28 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of electricity charges for q1 (136.89 per cent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 per cent), cigarettes (95.36 per cent), rice basmati broken (86.21 per cent), chilies powder (84.84 per cent), wheat flour (79.28 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (75.98 per cent), sugar (71.87 per cent), gur (65.09 per cent), salt powdered (60.78 per cent), tea Lipton (58.75 per cent) and gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (43.53 per cent), onions (16.67 per cent), pulse gram (4.01 per cent), and mustard oil (1.19 per cent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 282.86 points against 282 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 per cent) items increased, 17 (33.33 per cent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517 for the above Rs44,175 increased by 0.25 per cent, 0.51 per cent, 0.16 per cent and 0.25 per cent respectively while it decreased for the consumption group of Rs29,518-Rs44,175 by 0.02 per cent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation PBS SPI commodity prices SPI inflation

Comments

1000 characters

SPI inflation up 0.30pc WoW

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories