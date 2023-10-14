BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-14

‘Convergence of conventional equities into Islamic can create enormous opportunities for PSX’

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in partnership with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the IBA Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA-CEIF), held sessions to raise awareness about the Islamic capital market.

Speaking to the senior management of PSX, SECP Commissioner Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi stated that the convergence of conventional equities into Islamic can create enormous opportunities for Pakistan’s stock market. He emphasized joint efforts to create a robust, transparent, and innovative ecosystem that attracts both domestic and international investors.

PSX CEO Farrukh H. Khan praised SECP and IBA-CEIF for their collaborative efforts and pledged to expand Islamic finance in stock market through concerted efforts.

Chairman of the Shariah Advisory Committee of SECP Dr. Mufti Irshad Ahmad Aijaz, delivered a lecture on foundational concepts of Islamic finance and key Shariah considerations for the capital market institutions.

The SECP’s Head of Islamic Finance Tariq Naseem made a detailed presentation on key aspects of the Federal Shariat Court judgement on elimination of Riba and obligations of capital market institutions. He also briefed the participants about SECP’s policy framework and future roadmap for Islamic finance in regulated sectors.

Director Ahmed Ali Siddiqui of IBA CEIF emphasized the need for the development of innovative capital market products in response to global financial changes.

The other session focused on “Shariah Disclosure requirements under the Companies Act, 2017 for Listed Companies” to raise awareness among CFOs, senior finance managers, and auditors about the obligations of Listed Companies under the Fourth Schedule of the Act.

SECP’s Divisional Head of the Specialized Companies Division, Khalida Habib talked about stock screening of Shariah compliant equities and its disclosures requirements. She said that the Shariah compliant equities attract diverse investors, promote ethical investment, and can position the stock market as a leading destination for Islamic finances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP PSX investors IBA CEIF Islamic capital market

Comments

1000 characters

‘Convergence of conventional equities into Islamic can create enormous opportunities for PSX’

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories