BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-14

Israeli aggression: JI concerned over silence of Islamic world

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq showing concern about the silence of the rulers of Islamic world on the Israeli brutal aggression against the innocent people of Gaza has emphasized that the time has come for them to demonstrate whether they stand with the aggressor or the oppressed.

“Israel is an illegal occupant of Palestinian land and has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent individuals. Countless Palestinians have been displaced and are currently residing in refugee camps across various countries, all due to the relentless aggression of the Jewish forces.

For decades, Palestinians have endured the atrocities inflicted by the occupying forces, and it was only four decades ago that they began their struggle, following the prolonged silence of Muslim leaders on this issue,” he said while addressing the Palestine Solidarity March at Mall Road on Friday.

He said the caretaker Prime Minister is not authorized to make statements contradicting the country’s official policy on the Palestine issue. He demanded that the caretaker PM retract his stance on the two-state solution for the Palestine issue.

He also questioned the lack of an OIC session convened thus far to address the escalating situation in Gaza, urging the caretaker government to host meetings with all political parties concerning the crisis.

The rallies in Lahore and other cities, organized in response to the appeal of the JI Emir after Friday prayers, saw the participation of women and children.

Haq asserted that the Palestinians had also been unjustly labelled as terrorists when they were facing Israeli tanks armed only with stones. He noted that Hamas did not violate human rights during their attack in Israel, according to accounts from Jewish women and families who were witnesses to the events.

He emphasized the unity of the Ummah in support of the Palestinians and stressed that if the rulers of the Islamic world were to take a resolute stance, rather than looking to the US or remaining passive, Masjid Aqsa and Palestine would have gained independence by now.

The JI chief expressed disappointment that while European countries and the US openly support the Israeli acts of killing innocent people, the Muslim rulers remain silent spectators. He also stated that the Pakistani ruling elite would never take a bold stance for Palestine and Kashmir.

Therefore, he appealed to the people to elect courageous and dedicated leaders who would steer the country in the right direction and champion the united cause of the Muslim Ummah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Israel OIC Palestinian Gaza Sirajul Haq JI Emir

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli aggression: JI concerned over silence of Islamic world

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories