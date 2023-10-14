Dozens of PTI workers held for holding pro-Palestinians rally

ISLAMABAD: The police on Friday arrested dozens of supporters of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan after they gathered in several parts of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to express solidarity with Palestinians.

Soon after Friday prayers, the PTI activists reached the National Press Club, but the ICT Police started rounding them the moment some of them chanted “Long Live, Imran Khan!” slogans, etc.

A large number of PTI activists were also arrested by Punjab police as the deputy commissioners of both Islamabad and Rawalpindi did not issue no objection certificates (NOCs) to PTI leadership who wanted permission for holding rallies to show solidarity with Palestinians.

A number of PTI protesters also took to the streets. However, the party claimed they were arrested by the police.

Earlier, the PTI said it had sought permission from the Islamabad deputy commissioner to hold a public gathering in front of the National Press Club.

However, in a post on X on Friday, the PTI claimed that the local administration had refused to give the permission.

The PTI lashed out at the authorities for their double standards as on the one hand, the unpopular and people-rejected political parties were allowed to hold rallies everywhere in the country, while on the other the most popular political party was barred from holding peaceful demonstrations in support of Palestinians.

In a statement issued here, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan strongly condemned the administration for denying permission to the party to organise peaceful gatherings to express solidarity with the besieged people of Palestine, which, he said, was “shameful and reprehensible”.

He warned that history would not forgive those who forget the principled stand of the Quaid-i-Azam on Israel and remained silent against Israeli aggression and brutality out of fear of their “foreign masters”.

He expressed shock that the political party, which was the only most effective voice to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian brothers, was being targeted for revenge on political grounds.

He said it was the constitutional right of every citizen and party to raise their voice in support of the oppressed Palestinians and no one could deprive them of their constitutional and fundamental right.

He said all the unpopular and small political parties had enjoyed all the freedom to organise rallies and gatherings at any place in the country but only the PTI was deprived of that constitutional and legal right.

The PTI spokesperson said that not allowing the country’s largest party to show support for the Muslims was a clear manifestation of fear and frustration of the “senseless rulers”.

He urged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should immediately shun the “biased and prejudiced” approach and ensure the protection of fundamental rights by providing a level playing field to all the political parties as per the constitution.

He requested that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should take notice of denying the largest political party the right to hold peaceful public gatherings and seek an answer from those responsible.

However, he made it clear that despite all unconstitutional and undemocratic tactics, the Pakistani nation stood with the people of Palestine in that trying time and would continue their political, moral, and diplomatic support.

Hasan strongly condemned the use of state machinery and unlawful detentions of peaceful protesters in various parts of the country, who were expressing solidarity and support for the war-ravaged and besieged Palestinians.

The use of state machinery against the peaceful protestors was shameful, he said, adding the citizens were being arrested for their sole crime to express solidarity and support for the oppressed Palestinians.

He lamented that it was the continuation of the state’s coercive policy based on political revenge, which was continued for the last 17 months.

He said PTI would not be intimidated and scared of this fascist behaviour of the occupying rulers and would not back down from supporting their Palestinian brothers in this challenging time come what may.

