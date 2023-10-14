BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
DC asked to decide PTI’s plea for rally

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Deputy Commissioner Lahore to decide the application of PTI Lahore president for holding a rally in the city.

The court also asked the petitioner to submit another application seeking permission for holding a rally at a place other than Liberty Chowk Lahore.

Earlier, the DC office submitted a report which revealed that a meeting of the concerned departments was held on October 10 to discuss the issue in detail.

The report said the PTI workers on May 09 had ransacked the Corpus Commander House and hence district intelligence agencies advised not to allow the PTI to hold rally at Liberty Chowk.

The court observed that it is constitutional right of a political party to hold peaceful rally and asked the DC Lahore to decide the application in accordance with the law.

