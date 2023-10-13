BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Von der Leyen to Netanyahu: 'Europe stands with Israel'

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2023 10:50pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TEL AVIV: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday that Israel has a duty to defend its citizens and that Europe stands by its side in its battle with Hamas.

"This is the most heinous assault against Jews since the Holocaust," the president of the European Commission told the Israeli leader in Tel Aviv after visiting the site of a Hamas attack.

"We thought this could never happen again, yet it did. In the face of this unspeakable tragedy, there is only one possible response: Europe stands with Israel."

Von der Leyen visited Israel six days after Hamas gunmen burst through the heavily militarised border around the Gaza Strip and killed more than 1,300 people, mainly civilians.

Israel has responded with an intense bombing campaign against Palestinian targets in Gaza, killing in turn nearly 1,800 people, according to the Gaza health ministry.

EU ‘unequivocally’ condemns Hamas attacks

This has triggered calls from some in the international community for Israel to show restraint and to allow humanitarian corridors to be opened for Palestinian civilians.

But von der Leyen, speaking after she and European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola toured the scene of many of the killings at the Kfar Aza kibbutz, blamed Hamas alone for the crisis.

"Hamas' despicable actions are the hallmark of terrorists. And I know that how Israel responds will show that it is a democracy," von der Leyen declared.

"What I saw and what I heard is breaking my heart. The blood of people killed in their sleep. The stories of innocents burned alive or slaughtered in their homes," she said.

"The parents hiding their newborn babies before confronting the terrorists. Children and elderly people ripped from their families and taken hostage," she said.

"They aim to eradicate Jewish life from the land, and they took action."

According to her office's account of the meeting, von der Leyen promised that Europe would work more closely with Israel, Egypt and Jordan for "a peaceful and integrated Middle East".

But she warned that the allies would have to be vigilant against "those who stand to gain from a perpetuating conflict in the Middle East, like Iran and Russia".

Turning to her own continent, the head of the EU's Brussels executive warned that "anti-Semitic incidents are again on the rise", and promised to foster Jewish life in Europe.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Ursula von der Leyen Palestinian Gaza Hamas

Comments

1000 characters

Von der Leyen to Netanyahu: 'Europe stands with Israel'

Hezbollah says ‘prepared’ for action against Israel when time comes

Demonstrations across Pakistan, Afghanistan in support of Palestinians

Inter-bank market: rupee continues its winning spree, settles at 277.62 against USD

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

KSE-100 settles near 49,500 after over 700-point gain

‘Comfortably placed’: SBP chief says end-Sept targets with IMF met

Haleon Pakistan to invest $10mn in Jamshoro plant for production of Panadol base portfolio

Casualties feared in blast at mosque in northern Afghanistan

‘Hostile intelligence agency’ responsible for Sialkot shooting: Punjab IGP

Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India

Read more stories