BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.38%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
DGKC 48.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.57%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.97%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.91%)
LOTCHEM 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
OGDC 98.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.55%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 97.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PPL 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.84%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.73%)
SSGC 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
TRG 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.39 (-6.49%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.26%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By 26.9 (0.54%)
BR30 17,451 Increased By 52.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 49,086 Increased By 314.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 52.2 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 11:14am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the use of such weapons puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury.

Asked for comment on the allegations, Israel’s military said it was “currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza.”

It did not provide comment on the rights watchdog’s allegations of their use in Lebanon.

Israel has been bombarding Gaza after a Hamas group attack in southern Israeli towns that killed at least 1,300 people this week.

At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed. Israel has also traded barbs with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

Human Rights Watch said it verified videos taken in Lebanon on Oct. 10 and Gaza on Oct. 11 showing “multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border”.

Israel warns half of Gaza’s population to move south within 24 hours, UN says

It provided links to two videos posted on social media that it said show “155mm white phosphorus artillery projectiles being used, apparently as smokescreens, marking, or signaling”.

Both show scenes near the Israel-Lebanon border, it said.

The group did not provide links to videos showing their alleged use in Gaza.

Palestinian TV channels have broadcast video in recent days showing thin plumes of white smoke lining the sky over Gaza that they say was caused by such munitions.

Reuters could not independently verify the rights group’s accounts.

Israel’s military in 2013 said it was phasing out white phosphorus smokescreen munitions used during its 2008-2009 offensive in Gaza, which drew war crimes allegations from various rights groups.

The military at the time did not say whether it would also review use of weaponised white phosphorus, which is designed to incinerate enemy positions.

White phosphorus munitions can legally be used on battlefields to make smoke screens, generate illumination, mark targets or burn bunkers and buildings.

Because it has legal uses, white phosphorus is not banned as a chemical weapon under international conventions, but it can cause serious burns and start fires.

White phosphorus is considered an incendiary weapon under Protocol III of the Convention on the Prohibition of Use of Certain Conventional Weapons.

The protocol prohibits using incendiary weapons against military targets located among civilians, although Israel has not signed it and is not bound by it.

Lebanon MENA UNITED NATION United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Israel Gaza conflict Israel used white phosphorus

Comments

1000 characters

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000 as bull dominate

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Read more stories