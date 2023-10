HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open Friday after six days of gains, with above-forecast US inflation data reviving worries about another possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.60 percent, or 291.44 points, to 17,946.77.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.51 percent, or 15.90 points, to 3,092.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.49 percent, or 9.46 points, to 1,911.12.