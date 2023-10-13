BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.38%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
DGKC 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.97%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.26%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.91%)
LOTCHEM 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
MLCF 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
PAEL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.63%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 97.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
PPL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.03%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
SSGC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.74%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,964 Increased By 26.1 (0.53%)
BR30 17,461 Increased By 62.8 (0.36%)
KSE100 49,083 Increased By 311.4 (0.64%)
KSE30 16,957 Increased By 50.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China Sept soybean imports fall 7.3% on year

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 10:34am

BEIJING: China imported 7.15 million metric tons of soybeans in September, customs data showed on Friday, falling 7.3% from a year ago after a spike in global prices curbed recent purchases.

China’s oilseed purchases from top producer and exporter Brazil have surged this year as buyers jumped on cheaper beans following a record harvest in the Latin American country.

But recent imports were hampered by the poor crush margin, meagre profits for pig farming and a bearish outlook for the global soybean price, said Rosa Wang, analyst at Shanghai-based agro-consultancy JCI. China buys soybeans to crush into meal for animal feed and oil for cooking.

The September arrivals were lower than some traders’ expectations of about 8 million tons.

In August, imports of soybeans rose 31% from a year ago.

Soymeal futures on the Dalian exchange, which hit record highs in August on weather concerns in No. 2 soy exporter the United States, have eased this month, on growing stocks in China and softening demand.

Soybeans at 22-month lows as Argentina upgrades production outlook

Hog prices in China are falling, despite the start of the peak fourth quarter consumption season, weighed down by excess production and a slower than expected economic recovery.

Hog futures in the world’s top pork market have slumped 6% so far in October.

Soy imports in the first nine months of the year rose 14.4% year-on-year to 77.8 million tons, the customs data also showed.

Brazil soybean china import

Comments

1000 characters

China Sept soybean imports fall 7.3% on year

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Read more stories