KARACHI: 20th International 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan - Country’s pioneer and biggest exhibition for plastic, printing and packaging industry organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. opened its doors on Thursday at Karachi Expo Centre.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest Kamran Khan Tessori–Governor Sindh, Saleem Khan Tanoli – CEO Fakt Exhibitions in the presence of other renowned industry names.

