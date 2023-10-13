BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
European stocks trim early gains after US CPI data

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

PARIS: European stocks pared early gains on Thursday after US September inflation rose by more than expected, while Novo Nordisk’s kidney drug trial success helped lift Denmark’s benchmark index to a record high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1%, after earlier hitting a three-week high.

“Today’s US CPI number was not necessarily enough to keep the bullish enthusiasm going,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

US consumer prices (CPI) rose 0.4% in September compared to forecasts of a 0.3% rise from economists polled by Reuters. On an annual basis, CPI rose to 3.7% versus estimates of 3.6%.

Energy stocks climbed 1.3%, leading sectoral gains, after oil prices rose on expectations that US interest rates had peaked.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk shares jumped 4.2% and touched a fresh record high after the Danish drugmaker had reported early signs of success in delaying the progression of kidney disease in diabetes patients.

The broader OMX Copenhagen 20 hit a record high and closed 2.3% higher. Longer-dated eurozone bond yields and US Treasuries crept higher after the US CPI data, having fallen earlier in the session.

Rate sensitive utilities and real estate stocks fell 0.7% and some 1% respectively.

Minutes from the European Central Bank’s September meeting, released on Thursday, showed a division among policymakers when they opted to raise the deposit rate to a record 4%, but signalled an end to the tightening cycle.

Media stocks jumped 0.9% to a fresh 22-year high, with advertising group Publicis hitting a record high after raising its 2023 sales and margin forecasts.

In Britain, Restaurant Group shares surged 36% after an Apollo Global owned and managed vehicle announced the acquisition of the Wagamama owner for 506 million pounds ($623 million) in cash.

Halfords shares closed at a two-month high, after Betaville reported there has been takeover interest.

Meanwhile, Barclays dropped 3.1%, underperforming the wider market, with several sources attributing the fall to comments by the bank’s CEO about the broader sector outlook.

