Oct 13, 2023
World

China, India hold military chief-level talks on border issues

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

BEIJING: China and India held the 20th round of military chief-level talks on Oct.9-10, the Chinese defence ministry said on Thursday.

The two sides had “active, in-depth and constructive” communications on resolving the remaining issues in the western section of the China-India border in an “early and acceptable manner”, the ministry said.

They also agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and safeguard peace and tranquility along the border during the period, the ministry added.

